Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist announces run for Idaho governor

Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist announces run for Idaho governor

By: The Associated Press March 1, 2017 0

Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist has launched his Republican campaign for Idaho governor.

Tommy Ahlquist

Tommy Ahlquist

Ahlquist made the announcement March 1 in the Zions Bank building in downtown Boise in front of about 400 people.

Ahlquist is a former emergency room doctor and the chief operating officer of Gardner Co.

He led a number of high-profile construction projects in downtown Boise, including the Zions Bank building, also known as Eighth and Main, and City Center Plaza.

Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little and former GOP state Sen. Russ Fulcher have also entered the governor’s race.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo