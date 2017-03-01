Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist announces run for Idaho governor

Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist has launched his Republican campaign for Idaho governor.

Ahlquist made the announcement March 1 in the Zions Bank building in downtown Boise in front of about 400 people.

Ahlquist is a former emergency room doctor and the chief operating officer of Gardner Co.

He led a number of high-profile construction projects in downtown Boise, including the Zions Bank building, also known as Eighth and Main, and City Center Plaza.

Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little and former GOP state Sen. Russ Fulcher have also entered the governor’s race.