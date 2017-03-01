Brian Stender appointed the new Canyon County assessor

Brian Stender has been appointed the new Canyon County Assessor and was sworn in on March 1.

Stender graduated from the University of Idaho in 1998 with a B.S. in finance. He joined the Canyon County Assessor’s Office as the rural appraisal supervisor in 2007 and was promoted to chief appraisal supervisor in 2012. Prior to joining Canyon County, Stender served as chief appraiser and chief deputy appraiser for Washington County. He is a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers and the Idaho Association of Assessment Personnel.