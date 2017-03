Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, has been appointed to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

Kauffman replaces Rep. Greg Chaney, a Republican from Caldwell. Kauffman was appointed by House Speaker Scott Bedke.

Chaney had served on the nine-member board since 2015. The commission provides a forum to address the needs of Idaho’s Hispanic population, as well offers perspective on a variety of issues.