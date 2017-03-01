Dale Bolthouse is new Meridian public works director

Dale Bolthouse has been appointed public works director for Meridian.

Bolthouse has served as interim public works director for five months. He began working for the city as deputy director of utility operations for the department with a focus on wastewater operations, water operations, and pretreatment inspections. He also co-managed the department’s employee safety program.

Bolthouse will oversee the an expansion of Meridian’s wastewater facility on Ten Mile Road.

Bolthouse was one of 41 applicants for the position. Prior to joining the city, he held various senior operations management positions in private industry including food manufacturing and metal fabrication. He has a BS from Oregon State University in food technology with emphasis in business management. His appointment was approved by the Meridian City Council.