Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Employment law will change under the Trump administration (access required)

Employment law will change under the Trump administration (access required)

By: John Ashby March 1, 2017 0

Many of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises focused on job creation and a reduction in business regulation.  Indeed, he famously stated that he would be “the greatest jobs president that God ever created.” Part of President Trump’s promise to create jobs has been based on his plan to “eliminate every unnecessary job-killing regulation.”  For example, in ...

About John Ashby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo