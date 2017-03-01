Women of the Year: Meet & Greet

On February 8, past and present Women of the Year honorees gathered at the Village Cinema’s Backstage Bistro at The Village at Meridian for a special Meet & Greet networking event. This year’s honorees will be recognized on March 9 at an awards gala put on by the Idaho Business Review and sponsored by Hawley Troxell and the United Dairymen of Idaho.
Pictured here (l-r) are Catherine Riddle, Mary Dewalt, Danielle Horras, and Finia Dinh.
Pictured here (l-r) are Meg Glasgow, Karen Appelgren and Mary Reiman.
Pictured here (l-r) are Megan Bryant, Erica Kallin, Vanessa Crossgrove Fry, Jan Bennetts, and Sarah Jin.
Pictured here (l-r) are Danae Klimes, Toni Nielsen, Alice Whitney, and Cathy Light.
Pictured here (l-r) are Christy Calhoun, Casey Holcomb, Julie Fogerson, Nikeela Black-Abrams, and Dyan Bevins.
Pictured here (l-r) are Nicole Bradshaw, Joan Endicott, and Carlyn Blake.
Pictured here (l-r) are past and present Women of the Year honorees from Treasure Valley Hospice.
Pictured here (l-r) are Karianne Fallow, Kelley Packer, her colleague, and Ann Hubbert.
The group posed for a selfie, with IBR Special Publications Editor Jeanne Huff in the center, front.
