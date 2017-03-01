Women of the Year: Meet & Greet

On February 8, past and present Women of the Year honorees gathered at the Village Cinema’s Backstage Bistro at The Village at Meridian for a special Meet & Greet networking event. This year’s honorees will be recognized on March 9 at an awards gala put on by the Idaho Business Review and sponsored by Hawley Troxell and the United Dairymen of Idaho.

Learn more about the 2017 honorees and past honorees by visiting http://idahobusinessreview.com/events/woy/. All photos by Erika Sather-Smith.

To submit business announcements like People, Out of the Office, Good Works and events, click here.