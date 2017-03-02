Quantcast
Idaho lawmakers advance $52 million in emergency road repair

By: The Associated Press March 2, 2017 0

Idaho lawmakers have approved $52 million in emergency road funding to pay for damage caused by the severe winter.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved the bill March 1 on a series of 20-0 votes that would make it effective immediately once signed by Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.
Republican Rep. Rick Youngblood of Nampa says hundreds of citizens are concerned about public infrastructure and how repairs will be made.
The $52 million includes nearly the entire state budget surplus.
Some lawmakers are concerned that the emergency funding could reduce a proposed income tax cut that has been approved by the House but hasn’t come up for a hearing in the Senate.

About The Associated Press

