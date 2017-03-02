Idaho lawmakers advance $52 million in emergency road repair

Idaho lawmakers have approved $52 million in emergency road funding to pay for damage caused by the severe winter.
The Spokesman-Review reports that the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved the bill March 1 on a series of 20-0 votes that would make it effective immediately once signed by Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.
Republican Rep. Rick Youngblood of Nampa says hundreds of citizens are concerned about public infrastructure and how repairs will be made.
The $52 million includes nearly the entire state budget surplus.
Some lawmakers are concerned that the emergency funding could reduce a proposed income tax cut that has been approved by the House but hasn’t come up for a hearing in the Senate.
These types of situations could be almost entirely alleviated if our state legislators would deal with the lack of road funding in a comprehensive way. We need a combination of increased user fees, increased driver’s license fees, and local TIF districts to pay for the increased needs in the Boise MSA. Instead, our legislators do nothing and then drain our surplus funds when an emergency comes up. This is NOT the way to fund roads & infrastructure. If they don’t make comprehensive reforms, the growth and prosperity in this state will eventually cease.