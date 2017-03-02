Quantcast
Kathleen Tuck is communications director at Nampa School District

By: IBR Staff March 2, 2017 0

Kathleen Tuck, Communications and Marketing, portrait

Kathleen Tuck recently joined the Nampa School District as director of communications and community relations. Tuck most recently was director of research communications and promotions at Boise State University, where she had been part of the Office of Communications and Marketing since 2000. Prior to her time with Boise State, she worked as a K-12 education reporter at the Idaho Statesman.

At Nampa, Tuck is responsible for internal and external communications and promotions for the state’s third-largest school district.

