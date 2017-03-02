Martin Doyle joins Westwater Research

Martin Doyle, a former senior fellow at the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Natural Resource Investment Center, has joined Westwater Research in Boise.

Doyle has joined the water marketing and economic consulting firm as an operating advisor . He will assist with strategic initiatives and identify and evaluate water marketing and water resource investment opportunities.

Doyle is one of the nation’s top experts on water markets and water infrastructure finance. He was appointed to the Interior Department position last year. There, he worked to enable water transactions throughout the western United States and develop alternative finance approaches for water infrastructure, particularly infrastructure managed by the Bureau of Reclamation or the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Doyle is a faculty member at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment and director of the Water Policy Program at Duke’s Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions. He has spent 15 years as an academic developing internationally recognized research programs in in-stream flows, reservoir management, aging infrastructure, and a wide variety of environmental markets from water rights to water quality to wetland and stream habitat mitigation.