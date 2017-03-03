Ginger Carney to become University of Idaho’s new College of Science dean

Ginger Carney has been named as the dean of the University of Idaho’s College of Science, as well as full professor of biology, effective Aug. 14.

Carney holds a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in genetics from the University of Georgia, which was followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in behavioral genetics at Oregon State University. Her published research includes topics in molecular genetics and physiological mechanisms that regulate animal behavior.

Carney will join UI next summer from Texas A&M University, where she is a faculty member in biology and associate dean for assessment and college climate. Carney is a member of the Interdisciplinary Faculty of Neuroscience and Faculty of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and has won numerous awards, including the Women’s Faculty Network Outstanding Service and Leadership Award, the College of Science and Association of Former Students Distinguished Teaching Award, and the Center for Teaching Excellence 25th Anniversary W Course Teaching Award. She was named an SEC Academic Leadership Development Program Fellow for 2015-16. She serves on grant review panels for the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health, and also serves as an ad hoc reviewer for NSF, NIH and numerous journals, including Proceedings of the National Academy of Science USA, PLOS Biology, the Journal of Insect Physiology, Evolution, and Proceedings of the Royal Society.