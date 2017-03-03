Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Idaho’s civil rights era history is not well known, but it will get some attention over the next few years through a National Park Service grant project. The Idaho Historical Society, the Black History museum, and Preservation Idaho are joining forces to research the stories and sites associated with the African American struggle in the 1960s. ...