Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A word with Max Clark, CCDC’s parking facilities director (access required)

A word with Max Clark, CCDC’s parking facilities director (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen March 6, 2017 0

Max Clark is the parking facilities director for the Capital City Development Corp., or CCDC, the urban renewal agency that raises money through tax increment financing for many of the city’s physical assets, including its parking garages. Clark has spent his career in municipal government, first in Bellevue, Wash., and for the last 15 years in ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo