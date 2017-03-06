Idaho Lottery enters into new contract with service provider

After receiving proposals from three gaming equipment vendors, the Idaho Lottery is entering into another 10-year contract with the Georgia company Intralot.

Intralot has been contracted with Idaho Lottery since 2007 and provides all of the equipment for multi-state games such as Powerball and Mega Millions. It also runs all support equipment for scratch games.

The new deal will begin October 1, will last 10 years and is worth $60 million. Idaho Lottery also has the option to extend the contract for another five or 10 years.

“The equipment in our retail locations is going on 10 years old and it was just time,” said David Workman, spokesman for Idaho Lottery. “The new equipment that will come online will be brand-new.”

Intralot will install new vending machines in storefronts and replace the scratch ticket systems at all retail locations, Workman said.

Intralot operates 1,063 retail terminals, 319 full-service vending machines and 60 self-service machines for draw games in 173 towns in Idaho.