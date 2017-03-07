Bike lane is blocked? ACHD is working on that

Right now, bicycle lanes are fair game for delivery and construction trucks.

But Ada County Highway District has hired a consultant to help. A plan to detour bicyclists around construction zones and other bike lane obstacles should be rolled out in early summer, ACHD spokeswoman Nicole DuBois said.

She said the essence will be “if you have a choice, keep it off the bike lane or sidewalk.” Contractors will likely have to purchase signage to guide bikers to an alternate route.

“First and foremost, we are about transportation for all modes of transportation,” DuBois said. “It involves accommodating all users in the area. We need to specifically address bicycles.”

A half dozen downtown Boise construction projects are blocking bike lanes with vehicles or fencing, and similar situations occur across Ada County, DuBois said.

ACHD does sell permits to allow construction vehicles or fencing to temporarily block bike lanes – but there is no guidance on where bicyclists should go if a bike lane is blocked.

“(The new measures) will give us a way to be more communicative with bicyclists,” she said. “This gives us more tools with getting on board with this.”