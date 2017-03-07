Bill would protect Idaho homeowners from squatters

Legislation seeking to protect homeowners and landlords from squatters is headed to the Idaho Senate.

Last year, a judge blocked a Nampa couple from expediting the eviction of a stranger who had moved into their vacant home. That’s because current law dictates that landlords can only be granted fast-tracked evictions if their tenants are either not paying rent or using illegal drugs.

Since then, the couple has worked with the lawmakers to allow landlords or homeowners to get in front of the judge within three days of a complaint being filed against a tenant. Tenants could seek damages if landlords or homeowners don’t act in good faith while filing the complaint.

The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee unanimously agreed to advance the proposal on March 6. It must now clear the full Senate.