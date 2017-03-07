Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The delinquency rate for securitized commercial real estate loans climbed in February and is now the highest it’s been since August 2015, thanks to a lagging office sector. The delinquency rate for U.S. real estate loans in commercial mortgage-backed securities is now 5.31 percent, an increase of 116 basis points from the 4.15 percent rate of ...