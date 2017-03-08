Quantcast
Conference focuses on building cybersecurity protocols (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith March 8, 2017 0

Business owners should expect to face a cyberattack. The only question is when it will happen and how to prepare,  according to industry professionals. Businesses are growing increasingly reliant on technology, but new technology brings new risks. Several businesses now face thousands of attacks every day. “If you’re not worried about a hack, get worried,” said Brad Frazer, an ...

