Idaho lawmakers are drawing attention to a newly proposed bill to exempt groceries from Idaho's sales tax. Sen. Clifford Bayer, R-Meridian and sponsor of the bill, said the bill would also eliminate Idaho’s grocery tax credit, which would offset most of the lost state revenue. Utah is Idaho’s only neighbor that taxes groceries. Thirty-seven states either exempt groceries ...