Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / State employees won’t receive health savings accounts this year (access required)

State employees won’t receive health savings accounts this year (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith March 8, 2017 0

A House committee has killed a bill that would allow the state to create health savings accounts for its employees one week after the Senate voted unanimously in favor of the bill. The House Commerce and Human Resources Committee voted four to seven against the bill, which would have allowed the state to create an alternative healthcare ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo