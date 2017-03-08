Quantcast
Task force sets out to improve Idaho’s workforce (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith March 8, 2017 0

There's no clear-cut path for students when it comes to technology jobs. But the Governor’s Workforce Development Task Force is hoping to hone in on some of the best options for building a strong workforce. The task force met with trade organizations representing most of Idaho's industries March 3. The biggest needs are in STEM and career/technical areas, ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

