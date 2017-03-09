Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu March 9, 2017 0

The LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant chain will replace the Chili’s Grill & Bar at Franklin Road and Milwaukee in the Franklin Towne Plaza. LongHorn will demolish the 5,093-square-foot Chili’s building that was constructed in 1990 and build a new 5,593-square-foot restaurant, according to city of Boise Planning & Development Services documents. The Chili’s is expected to close in ...

About Teya Vitu

