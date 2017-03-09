LongHorn Steakhouse will replace Chili’s at Franklin and Milwaukee

The LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant chain will replace the Chili’s Grill & Bar at Franklin Road and Milwaukee in the Franklin Towne Plaza.

LongHorn will demolish the 5,093-square-foot Chili’s building that was constructed in 1990 and build a new 5,593-square-foot restaurant, according to city of Boise Planning & Development Services documents.

The Chili’s is expected to close in May, said John Little, vice president of operations at Pardigm Restaurants, which acquired the seven Chili’s stores in Idaho in October through U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Great Falls, Mont.

“This has nothing to do with us,” Little said. “The previous owner had an offer from LongHorn. It was definitely not our choice.”

This LongHorn Steakhouse will be the first in Idaho. LongHorn, founded in 1981 in Atlanta, has more than 470 restaurants in 40 states but none in Oregon and Washington and only three in Utah.

LongHorn is a division of Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden.

The architect is GHA Architecture of Dallas, Texas.