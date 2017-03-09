Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / LongHorn Steakhouse will replace Chili’s at Franklin and Milwaukee

LongHorn Steakhouse will replace Chili’s at Franklin and Milwaukee

By: Teya Vitu March 9, 2017 3 Comments

LongHorn Steakhouse will build a new restaurant in the Franklin Towne Plaza. Image from the Boise Planning & Development Services website.

The LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant chain will replace the Chili’s Grill & Bar at Franklin Road and Milwaukee in the Franklin Towne Plaza.

LongHorn will demolish the 5,093-square-foot Chili’s building that was constructed in 1990 and build a new 5,593-square-foot restaurant, according to city of Boise Planning & Development Services documents.

The Chili’s is expected to close in May, said John Little, vice president of operations at Pardigm Restaurants, which acquired the seven Chili’s stores in Idaho in October through U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Great Falls, Mont.

LongHorn Steakhouse will demolish the Chili's Grill & Bar building that has been at Franklin and Milwaukee since 1990. Photo by Teya Vitu.

“This has nothing to do with us,” Little said. “The previous owner had an offer from LongHorn. It was definitely not our choice.”

This LongHorn Steakhouse will be the first in Idaho. LongHorn, founded in 1981 in Atlanta, has more than 470 restaurants in 40 states but none in Oregon and Washington and only three in Utah.

LongHorn is a division of Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden.

The architect is GHA Architecture of Dallas, Texas.

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

3 comments

  1. Chad A.
    March 10, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Don’t worry, Kelly Lynn Oayl, you go and get a Flo’s filet and all will be well :-) Very excited to see Longhorn finally coming to Idaho and the Treasure Valley at that!

  2. Art Carpenter
    March 10, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Sorry to see Chili’s go, but anxious to have a good steakhouse in the area.

  3. Kelly Lynn Oayl
    March 10, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I will try them out, but if they cannot cook a steak as well as Texas Roadhouse, I’ll not give them a second chance❣❣

