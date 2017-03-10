Quantcast
American announces nonstop flights between Boise and Chicago

American announces nonstop flights between Boise and Chicago

By: Teya Vitu March 10, 2017

American Airlines will start nonstop flights July 5 between Boise and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

American Airlines will start flying nonstop flights between Boise Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport on July 5, the airport announced.

American’s one daily departure will give Boise three daily departures, along with two by United Airlines, to O’Hare, which is the nation’s second busiest airport. In summer, Boise also has seasonal Southwest Airlines nonstop flights to Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Flights from Boise will depart at 1 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. arrival in Chicago. The return flight departs Chicago at 9:20 a.m. and arrives in Boise at 12:25 p.m., according to airport spokesman Sean Briggs.

American will fly a 70-seat Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet, similar to United’s 76-seat Embraer ERJ-175 regional jet that flies to Chicago O’Hare, Briggs said.

“Over the years, when we met with American, Chicago is something we talk about,” Briggs said.

Tickets for the American flights go on sale March 12.

“Additional Chicago service is a big win for the Treasure Valley’s business community and residents,” Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a news release. “American Airlines has hundreds of connections from Chicago O’Hare, making East Coast and international travel a little bit easier.”

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

