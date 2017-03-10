Quantcast
Boise GreenBike adds bicycles and stations (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 10, 2017

Boise’s bike sharing program will double the number of stations where riders can rent and return bikes and add 15 bikes to the fleet. Boise GreenBike will enter its third year in April with 129 bicycles, a number that director Dave Fotsch wants to build to at least 200 bikes. In May, 16 new bike stations ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

