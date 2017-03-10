Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The ninth floor penthouse at C.W. Moore Plaza is getting a makeover with new flooring, color scheme and revamped bar. The 1,998-square-foot room and adjoining 1,919-square-foot terrace is home to Zee’s Rooftop Café and a popular venue for public events. Zee’s owner Christopher Zahn brought in Sarah Cunningham of Ethos Design + Remodel & Real Estate to ...