Idaho CEOs saluted for their influence, leadership

By: Jeanne Huff March 10, 2017 0

Each year CEO honorees are profiled in a video by Peppershock Media and they speak during the awards event. Pictured here are the 2016 honorees during the awards event. Photos by Pete Grady.

Each year CEO honorees are profiled in videos by Peppershock Media and a special IBR magazine. Pictured here are the 2016 honorees speaking at the awards event at the Riverside Hotel. Top, l-r: Darrel Anderson, Ken Wyatt, Travis Rothweiler; middle, l-r: Kurt Gustavel (accepting for Jack Gustavel), Maureen O’Toole, Don Kemper; bottom, l-r: Rev. Roscoe, Shaun Menchaca, Brad Wiskirchen. Photos by Pete Grady.

The Idaho Business Review CEO of Influence program is recognizing some of the top Idaho leaders this year for the seventh year in a row.

IBR received scores of nominations for company, business, nonprofit and government showrunners. Twenty completed applications and sent in resumes, letters of recommendation and supporting materials.  Selection committees consisting of past honorees carefully examined each application package, weighing the leaders’ merits in five categories: leadership, vision, innovation and competitiveness, financial performance and community leadership.

Past CEOs of Influence sat on the selection committees: Rick Ritter of New Ventures Lab Inc., Connie Miller of Icon Credit Union, Chris Taylor of Fisher Technology, Bill Connors of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, Scott Anderson with Zions Bank, Rev. Bill Roscoe at the Boise Rescue Mission, Travis Rothweiler with the city of Twin Falls, Red Sky’s Jessica Flynn, George Iliff with Colliers International, Idaho Power’s Darrel Anderson and John Cunningham with the Grove Hotel.

Choosing the CEOs of influence was challenging, said the selection committee members. “Wow,” Ritter said, “great group of folks – made it hard to evaluate.” Rev. Roscoe called it “an honor to review and score these great candidates.” And Miller said: “once again, this was very hard. We have some great people in our community.”

The 10 top scoring candidates are this year’s CEOs of Influence. To honor them, there will be a networking reception, dinner and awards event featuring videos of the honorees. It is open to the public and will be at the Riverside Hotel May 23. A magazine featuring their profiles will be published with the Idaho Business Review May 26.

Idaho Business Review 2017 CEOs of Influence

John Evans Jr., president and CEO, D.L. Evans Bank

Bert Glandon, president, CWI

Elizabeth Lizberg, executive director, Camp Rainbow Gold

George Mulhern, CEO, Cradlepoint

Beth Oppenheimer, executive director, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children

Rodney Reider, president, CEO, Saint Alphonsus

Matt Rissell, CEO, TSHEETS.COM

Jerry Whitehead, president, CEO, Western Trailer

Marya Woods, CEO, Apex Manufacturing Solutions

Steve Woodworth, CEO, Idaho Youth Ranch

Jeanne Huff is the special sections editor at IBR, editor of Women of the Year, Accomplished Under 40, CEOs of Influence, Money Makers, Leaders in Law, Corporate Guide to Event Planning as well as editor of custom publications including Welcome to Boise, Dining Decisions, Idaho Heartland Living and Travelog.

