Idaho CEOs saluted for their influence, leadership

The Idaho Business Review CEO of Influence program is recognizing some of the top Idaho leaders this year for the seventh year in a row.

IBR received scores of nominations for company, business, nonprofit and government showrunners. Twenty completed applications and sent in resumes, letters of recommendation and supporting materials. Selection committees consisting of past honorees carefully examined each application package, weighing the leaders’ merits in five categories: leadership, vision, innovation and competitiveness, financial performance and community leadership.

Past CEOs of Influence sat on the selection committees: Rick Ritter of New Ventures Lab Inc., Connie Miller of Icon Credit Union, Chris Taylor of Fisher Technology, Bill Connors of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, Scott Anderson with Zions Bank, Rev. Bill Roscoe at the Boise Rescue Mission, Travis Rothweiler with the city of Twin Falls, Red Sky’s Jessica Flynn, George Iliff with Colliers International, Idaho Power’s Darrel Anderson and John Cunningham with the Grove Hotel.

Choosing the CEOs of influence was challenging, said the selection committee members. “Wow,” Ritter said, “great group of folks – made it hard to evaluate.” Rev. Roscoe called it “an honor to review and score these great candidates.” And Miller said: “once again, this was very hard. We have some great people in our community.”

The 10 top scoring candidates are this year’s CEOs of Influence. To honor them, there will be a networking reception, dinner and awards event featuring videos of the honorees. It is open to the public and will be at the Riverside Hotel May 23. A magazine featuring their profiles will be published with the Idaho Business Review May 26.

Idaho Business Review 2017 CEOs of Influence John Evans Jr., president and CEO, D.L. Evans Bank Bert Glandon, president, CWI Elizabeth Lizberg, executive director, Camp Rainbow Gold George Mulhern, CEO, Cradlepoint Beth Oppenheimer, executive director, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children Rodney Reider, president, CEO, Saint Alphonsus Matt Rissell, CEO, TSHEETS.COM Jerry Whitehead, president, CEO, Western Trailer Marya Woods, CEO, Apex Manufacturing Solutions Steve Woodworth, CEO, Idaho Youth Ranch