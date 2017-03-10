Jaap Vos appointed director of the UI Boise Urban Design Center

Prof. Jaap Vos, head of the Bioregional Planning and Community Design program at the University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture,has been appointed director of the UI Boise Urban Design Center. Vos was previously director of Boise State University’s Community and Regional Planning program.

Vos has been with UI for two years and will continue to serve as program head of bioregional planning. In his new role as UDC director, he will work with architecture, bioregional planning and landscape architecture faculty to provide an interdisciplinary graduate experience that reflects professional practice. He will also develop community engagement initiatives and foster industry connectivity within Boise’s creative economy.

The UDC offers graduate degrees in architecture, landscape architecture, bioregional planning, and integrated design and certificates in urban design, and planning and community development.

