State employees might receive health savings accounts after all

State employees might receive health savings accounts after all (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith March 10, 2017 0

A House committee reversed course after denying a bill that requires the Idaho Department of Administration to build a health savings account option for state employees. It will now send the bill forward in the legislative process. The House Commerce and Human Resources committee spiked the health savings account bill March 7 even though the bill ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

