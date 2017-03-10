Women of the Year event draws 600 to Boise Centre East
By: IBR Staff
March 10, 2017
4:12 pm Fri, March 10, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Honorees and their guests chatted before the event. Shown here are (l-r) former Concordia Law School Dean Cathy Silak, now vice president for community engagement at the Boise law school; Idaho Board of Education member Linda Clarke; IBR Editor Anne Wallace Allen; and Elena Langan, dean of Concordia Law School.
More than 600 people gathered on March 9 for Idaho Business Review’s Women of the Year event at the Boise Centre East in downtown Boise. Fifty Idaho women who had been selected by panels of judges were honored for their achievements in business and the community. Three-time gold medalist bicyclist Kristin Armstrong was selected as the woman of the year.