Idaho Central Credit Union plans Boise branches on Vista and Fairview

Idaho Central Credit Union will build two new branch offices in Boise on Vista and Fairview avenues.

The bank will demolish an existing Idaho Credit Union League building on Vista Avenue that was built in 1970 with the era’s distinctive design. The building has sloping outer walls, protruding windows and a recessed main entrance.

The similarly named Idaho Credit Union League is the statewide advocate for credit unions. Since Jan. 1, it has been in a two-year strategic alliance with the Northwest Credit Union Association, with that group providing the Boise entity’s executive leadership. NWCUA will move the ICUL office to another Boise location that has not been announced, said Lynn Heider, NWCUA’s vice president of public relations and communications.

Idaho Central Credit Union will demolish the one-story, 6,533-square-foot ICUL building and build a two-story, 14,200-square-foot branch. Construction is expected to start in late summer and last six to nine months, said Laura Smith, the credit union’s public relations manager.

On Fairview, ICCU plans to replace an existing 4,760-square-foot branch built in 1976 between Five Mile and Cloverdale roads with a new 6,400-square-foot branch two blocks to the west. Smith said there is not yet a starting date for that project.

The architect for both branches is LCA Architects of Boise. The general contractor for both is CM Company in Boise.

ICCU has 31 branches statewide and these two branches will bring the Treasure Valley total to 15.