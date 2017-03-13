Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A word with physician Mark Grajcar about direct primary care (access required)

A word with physician Mark Grajcar about direct primary care (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen March 13, 2017 0

Mark Grajcar, D.O., is a family practice physician who spent 10 years working as a physician in the military and another seven years as an employed physician at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center before moving into private practice a decade ago. Grajcar is one of about a half-dozen physicians in the Treasure Valley who offer direct ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo