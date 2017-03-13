Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Awaiting litigation, Ketchum finds another way to impose affordable housing fees (access required)

Awaiting litigation, Ketchum finds another way to impose affordable housing fees (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 13, 2017 0

As Ketchum’s ordinance to have developers include affordable housing in certain projects remained tied up in litigation, the City Council on March 6 approved on emergency motion to move forward with the spirit of the ordinance through individual agreements with developers. The move takes the elements of Ketchum’s floor area ratios and community housing ordinance from ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo