Gordmans will liquidate all its stores

Omaha, Neb.-based Gordmans Stores Inc. announced March 11 it will liquidate all its stores through Chapter 11 U.S. Bankruptcy Code provisions.

Gordmans has three stores in Idaho, all in the Treasure Valley.

Gordmans had a brief life in Idaho. The first store opened in the Treasure Valley Marketplace in Nampa in March 2012 and the second store followed at The Village at Meridian in July 2012. Both centers are owned by CenterCal Properties.

The third local Gordmans followed in March 2014, filling a vacant Kmart site in the Southshore Center at Parkcenter Boulevard and Apple Street in Boise. All three stores have about 51,000 square feet.

Gordmans has entered into an agreement with Tiger Capital Group LLC and Great American Group LLS to undertake the liquidation sale of all Gordmans inventory and assets at the retail stores and distribution centers

No store closure dates have been announced.

“Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption,” Gordmans President and CEO Andy Hall said in a statement. “The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process.”

Gordmans currently operates 106 stores in 22 states.