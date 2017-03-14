Quantcast
By: Benton Alexander Smith March 14, 2017 0

The Boise cloud-based network solution provider Cradlepoint closed its latest funding round after receiving about $90 million. Cradlepoint, founded in 2006, recently raised $89 million through investors such as the tech investment group TCV. The next cellular network generation, 5G, is expected to come online soon with faster speeds for businesses. Cradlepoint has built expertise in 4G LTE ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

