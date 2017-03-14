Quantcast
Delivery robots are one step closer to arriving in Boise (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith March 14, 2017 0

A bill before lawmakers could bring Boise closer to having snack food and meals delivered by robots. Starship Technologies, a London company that builds personal delivery devices, is sponsoring a bill to establish regulations for  robots operating on Idaho sidewalks and crosswalks. The bill has passed the House of Representatives and was approved by the Senate Transportation ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

