Legislature could raise out-of-state boat fees to slow spread of invasive mussels

Idaho legislators are looking at several ways of slowing the spread of quagga and zebra mussels, pests that could cost the state $100 million per year.

The Senate Resources and Environment Committee approved a bill March 13 that raises sticker fees for out-of-state boats. The bill will now go before the full Senate.

The invasive mussels first appeared in the United States in the 1980s in the Great Lakes. An adult mussel can lay 1 million eggs a year and 100,000 of those are likely to grow to adult size and lay their own eggs, according to the House State Affairs Committee.

The mussels attach themselves to hard surfaces and are often transported to non-infected waterways by boats. Since appearing in the United States, zebra or quagga mussels have spread to 32 states including Nevada, Utah and Montana.

The mussels are nearly impossible to eradicate, so Idaho is focusing most of its efforts on keeping them out. If the state fails, the invasive mussels will cost Idaho $94 million annually as they clog dams, fish hatcheries and intake valves for drinking water. This figure does not include any agricultural impacts, according to the House State Affairs Committee.

“If they make it into Idaho they will spread through the entire Columbia River Basin,” Nate Fisher, board president of the Idaho Council on Industry and Environment, said in February. “Frankly, I think this is the biggest environmental issue facing the Pacific Northwest.”

The bill increases out-of-state boat fees from $22 to $30. This will raise about $70,000 for the state’s invasive species fund and will go to boat inspection checkpoints around Idaho’s boarder to increase their hours of operation.

There are 15 boat inspection areas in Idaho. The Legislature might approve the creation of three more this year.

Along with approving the bill to bolster Idaho’s checkpoints, the Senate Resources and Environment Committee approved a House memorial that calls for Idaho to work more closely with other western states and the federal government to build boat cleaning stations near infected bodies of water.

Both the fee increase and the memorial have passed the House. If the Senate approves the measures, they will go before the governor to be signed into law.

“One thing we’ve recognized is the need for cooperation with other states and the federal government,” said Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly. “We would like to make sure there is nothing that leaves those infected bodies of water without first being cleaned, drained and dried.”