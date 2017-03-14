Quantcast
Northwest Neurobehavioral Health is building a new Meridian office (access required)

Northwest Neurobehavioral Health is building a new Meridian office

By: Teya Vitu March 14, 2017 0

Construction started at the end of February at the Gramercy District in Meridian on a new office for Northwest Neurobehavioral Health. The Meridian multi-disciplinary diagnostic and treatment center has expanded several times in existing space at the nearby Goldstone Center since 11 clinicians founded the clinic in 2010. This has resulted in Northwest Neurobehavioral splitting into ...

