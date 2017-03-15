Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Big decisions: if and when to speak up (access required)

Big decisions: if and when to speak up (access required)

By: Kent Hohlfeld March 15, 2017 0

Architects, engineers and builders have a reputation for maintaining a single-minded focus on turning their concepts into reality. In today’s charged political environment, however, increasing numbers of firms are willing to take stands that may put them at odds with prevailing political views. That changing dynamic was on full display when more than 530 organizations signed ...

About Kent Hohlfeld

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo