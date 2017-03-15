Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau hires sports/convention sales manager

The Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau has hired Boise State University grad Taylor Williamson as its sports/convention sales manager. In this role, Williamson will be responsible for researching, developing, and bidding on the use of Boise facilities for new sporting, special events, and other meeting/convention business in the Boise area.

Williamson was named to the position after an extensive search and interview process. He began on February 8, joining a team of two other sales professionals who have worked for the bureau for more than 25 years.

Williamson’s background in sports management includes stints with the Super Bowl 50 Host Committee in San Francisco and the USGA’s championship tournament organization in University Place. He graduated from Boise State University in 2014 and went on to get a master’s degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco.

