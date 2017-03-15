Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Constantly surfing the web at work? Surprise! You’re fired (access required)

Constantly surfing the web at work? Surprise! You’re fired (access required)

By: Rich Meneghello March 15, 2017 0

This should probably go without saying, but spending one’s entire workday on the internet can lead to termination. Shocking, no? But this news apparently came as a surprise to a water department employee who was fired after his bosses found he had spent hours upon end checking personal email, searching Craigslist, watching old TV shows, ...

About Rich Meneghello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo