Jana Jones named executive director of economic development at University of Idaho

Jana Jones has been named executive director of economic development for the University of Idaho Office of Research and Economic Development. Starting March 20, Jones will lead and coordinate the university’s statewide economic development activities through engagement with regional businesses, communities and economic development organizations.

Jones has a degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Idaho and extensive experience in economic development, project management, marketing and sales, and business. She has been the director of economic development services for the Boise Valley Economic Partnership since 2006, and previously served as the economic development manager for the Idaho Department of Commerce and president/CEO of Quality Produce.

Jones was named among North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers by Consultant Connect in 2015, was an executive board member and founding member of the Southwest Idaho Manufacturing Association, and is a past president and board member of the Idaho Economic Development Association.

To submit business announcements like People, Out of the Office, Good Works and events, click here.