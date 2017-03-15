Morgan Hoffman to lead NeighborWorks Boise’s Paint The Town 2017

Morgan Hoffman will serve as chair and Russ Hahn will serve as vice chair for NeighborWorks Boise’s 2017 Paint the Town program.

Hoffman, the co-owner/founder of We Love Boise Real Estate, previously served as COO for Excel Properties, a real estate company that managed and sold REO properties in San Diego. She was named one of Idaho Business Review’s Accomplished Under 40 in 2016 and is a recipient of the TWIN award for 2017. She has been involved with Paint the Town as a volunteer for many years and in 2012, she joined Neighborworks Boise as an official committee member. Hoffman is also actively involved in several other local nonprofits, including an Ambassador and Hope Society member for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and a mentor for local college students through TIPPS.

Hahn is a field representative for Idaho Power and helps educate and promote energy efficiency programs to commercial and residential customers. He also acts as an energy advisor. He will be the 2018 Paint The Town chair. He has participated in Paint The Town as a volunteer painter for several years.

The Paint The Town committee sets the strategic direction and vision of the program and plans key aspects of the event. Paint The Town will be held June 10, 2017. For more information, please visit www.paintthetownboise.org.

