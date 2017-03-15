Roy Kyle, J.T. Ray join U.S. Bank in Boise, Pocatello

Roy Kyle and J.T. Ray have joined U.S. Bank as commercial banking relationship managers, Kyle in Boise and Ray in Pocatello.

Kyle has more than 30 years of relationship management experience and has held a variety of senior management roles. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, Kyle was a commercial banking center manager for Umpqua Bank and a relationship manager at Wells Fargo Bank. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Montana in Missoula and is a 1999 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Ray has more than 12 years of banking experience. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, JT was a relationship manager for Key Bank and a credit analyst for Wells Fargo. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.