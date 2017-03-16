Beth Beechie is account exec at Fahlgren Mortine in Boise

Beth Beechie has joined Fahlgren Mortine as an account executive in the agency’s Boise office.

Beechie will support several Boise-based accounts, including the J.R. Simplot Company and Idaho State Dental Association. Prior to joining Fahlgren Mortine, Beechie was an account executive at another Boise agency and previously served as marketing director at Hummel Architects.

Beechie is a Boise native who returned to the city after earning a BA in journalism at the University of Montana. She is actively involved in the community, serving as a member of the Boise Young Professionals leadership team, United Way of Treasure Valley’s Women United and the Boise Ad Federation.

