Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / College of Idaho scholarship gala raises record amount

College of Idaho scholarship gala raises record amount

By: IBR Staff March 16, 2017 0

Photo courtesy of the College of Idaho.

Photo courtesy of the College of Idaho.

The College of Idaho held its 2017 Scholarship Gala Feb. 18 in downtown Boise. Alumni, friends and supporters participated in live and silent auctions, a prize raffle, an Adopt-a-Yote paddle-up, and more. The Mardi-Gras-themed night raised a record $275,000 for student scholarships.

“The opportunities [at the College] are endless, the adventures spontaneous, the friendships life-long, and the education irreplaceable,” said student speaker Emily Hawgood to a packed crowd. “I will always be a Yote and I’m beyond excited for every person who decides to be a Yote, too.”

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo