College of Idaho scholarship gala raises record amount

The College of Idaho held its 2017 Scholarship Gala Feb. 18 in downtown Boise. Alumni, friends and supporters participated in live and silent auctions, a prize raffle, an Adopt-a-Yote paddle-up, and more. The Mardi-Gras-themed night raised a record $275,000 for student scholarships.

“The opportunities [at the College] are endless, the adventures spontaneous, the friendships life-long, and the education irreplaceable,” said student speaker Emily Hawgood to a packed crowd. “I will always be a Yote and I’m beyond excited for every person who decides to be a Yote, too.”