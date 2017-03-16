Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Isaac Chavez is new CEO of Idaho realtors’ group

Isaac Chavez is new CEO of Idaho realtors’ group

By: IBR Staff March 16, 2017 0

isaac-chavezIsaac E. Chavez has been appointed CEO of the Idaho REALTORS.

Chavez had been CEO of the Vermont real estate association, Vermont REALTORS, since 2012. Prior to that, he  served as CEO of the Las Cruces Association of REALTORS in southern New Mexico for three years. He also served eight years in the JAG Corps Reserves of the U.S. Army as a legal specialist.

He began his National Association of Realtors career as a real estate agent, and was then hired by the local board as its government affairs director. He serves on several NAR committees. He is due to start at the Idaho REALTORS in mid-April.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo