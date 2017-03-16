Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Boise is redoing its steps to match its Romanesque architectural style. Idaho's 105-year-old Roman Catholic cathedral installed its existing concrete steps in 1993. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise intends to start construction on the main Eighth Street steps and the Hays Street steps to its side door ...