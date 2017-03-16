Quantcast
North Hill townhomes fill former site of North End Organic Nursery

By: Teya Vitu March 16, 2017 0

The first eight of 26 townhomes are under construction on the former site of North End Organic Nursery. File Photo.

Developer Ron Beckman is building the 29-unit North Hill townhomes on the former site of the North End Organic Nursery.

The first eight townhomes started construction in November with completion expected in April. How those units sell will determine whether the remaining 17 units will be phased or built at one time, said Jared Cozby, an agent at Front Street Brokers, which is representing the property.

“If we get six to eight sold in the next 60 days, we’ll just do the rest,” Cozby said.

The 1,490-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2½-bath units are priced at about $355,000 and the 1,900-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2½-bath units are priced at nearly $404,000, he said.

The Hill Road property backs onto a steep hill that was previously retained by railroad ties. Beckman enlarged the site by removing 40,000 cubic yards of dirt and added boulders as retaining walls to blend in better with the surroundings, Cozby said.

“Engineering was a feat by itself,” he said.

Countryside Designs is the architect.

