Raoul Johnson joins Lochsa Engineering in Boise

Raoul Johnson joins Lochsa Engineering in Boise

By: IBR Staff March 16, 2017 0

raoul-johnsonProfessional Engineer Raoul Johnson has joined the Boise office of Lochsa Engineering. Johnson has more than 17 years of experience in civil and structural design. In his role with Lochsa, he will work collaboratively to provide structural design calculations and construction drawings.

Johnson’s background includes structural analysis and design of airports, commercial, industrial, education projects, and parking garages. He holds an MS in civil engineering from the University of Idaho.

